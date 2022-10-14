Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Winter-like weather arrives this week

The colder temperatures of the Fall season leads to the leaves changing color.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy and cold Monday with an elevated fire risk
  • A FREEZE WARNING is in place for all of WAVE County Monday PM/Tuesday AM
  • Overnight lows fall to below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday night as well

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few passing clouds will move through tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s. Monday will be a brisk and windy day, with temperatures only climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Winds could gust up to 25 mph as cool and dry air pushes into the region. Wind chill could dip into the upper 30s as well.

A FREEZE WARNING is in place for tomorrow night as temperatures plunge into the 20s and 30s. A widespread freeze is expected as all of WAVE Country will see temperatures fall below the freezing mark.

Another chilly day is on the way Tuesday as highs struggle to make it out of the 40s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with breezy winds at times.

