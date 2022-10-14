GE Appliances employees volunteering as part of ‘Blue Wave Initiative’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at GE Appliances are giving back to the community as part of its “Blue Wave” volunteer commitment.

The company said it has committed to completing over 200,000 hours of volunteering over the next year in neighborhoods where they work and live.

The Blue Wave initiative was created to help strengthen communities and advance equity and inclusion, according to a press release.

On Friday, GE volunteers in Louisville helped package Dare to Care food for families who may be struggling providing meals.

Volunteers prepared 56,000 pounds of food donated by Tyson to prepare for Dare to Care families.

Dare to Care executive chef Teresa White said the face of hunger is not as obvious as some think.

“The face of hunger is the people who live next door, they look just like you, they have kids just like you, they go to work just like you, but the need behind closed doors is very real and all too many times it is silent,” White said.

Some of the other volunteer efforts throughout the day included reading to students at Trunnel Elementary and bridge cleanup across the city.

