Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live

Jack Harlow performing at 4th Street Live! in Louisville
Jack Harlow performing at 4th Street Live! in Louisville
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live.

The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”

Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live.
Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live.

Louisville Live is an annual preseason event showcasing the University of Louisville’s men and women’s basketball programs. Last year’s event was held at Churchill Downs.

Harlow was recently in town for the Kentucky Derby in May to make the “Rider’s Up” call and in August to compete in a celebrity kickball tournament.

Tickets to Louisville Live are now available online.

