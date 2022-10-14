Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live.

The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”

Louisville Live is an annual preseason event showcasing the University of Louisville’s men and women’s basketball programs. Last year’s event was held at Churchill Downs.

Harlow was recently in town for the Kentucky Derby in May to make the “Rider’s Up” call and in August to compete in a celebrity kickball tournament.

Tickets to Louisville Live are now available online.

