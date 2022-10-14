Jeffersontown HS students learn dangers of driving while under the influence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Jeffersontown High School got a lesson on why you shouldn’t drive under the influence.

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety brought the Arrive Alive Tour to the high school, giving students the chance to experience real-life dangers without the real life consequences.

The system uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator and gives a realistic view of driving while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning car without moving or being intoxicated.

“We want them to just take away the idea that every time you get out there, there’s a risk getting behind that wheel and getting into a car,” Jeffersontown High School principal Jarrad Durham said.

According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, young drivers between the ages of 16-20 are 17 times more likely to die in a crash when they have a blood-alcohol level of .08% than when they have not been drinking.

