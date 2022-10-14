Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jeffersontown HS students learn dangers of driving while under the influence

Students at Jeffersontown High School got a lesson on why you shouldn’t drive under the...
Students at Jeffersontown High School got a lesson on why you shouldn’t drive under the influence.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Jeffersontown High School got a lesson on why you shouldn’t drive under the influence.

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety brought the Arrive Alive Tour to the high school, giving students the chance to experience real-life dangers without the real life consequences.

The system uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator and gives a realistic view of driving while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning car without moving or being intoxicated.

“We want them to just take away the idea that every time you get out there, there’s a risk getting behind that wheel and getting into a car,” Jeffersontown High School principal Jarrad Durham said.

According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, young drivers between the ages of 16-20 are 17 times more likely to die in a crash when they have a blood-alcohol level of .08% than when they have not been drinking.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersontown police officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Insulated tents designed for use by ice fishermen are being used at Hope Village, Louisville...
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
A Louisville man turned $60 into half a million dollars after buying a winning Kentucky Lottery...
‘I’m just amazed’: Louisville man wins $500,000 in Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
Rudolph Yearby, 45, was arrested Wednesday with charges of kidnapping, robbery and being a...
Man arrested after robbery, kidnapping outside Louisville pizza restaurant

Latest News

Employees at GE Appliances are giving back to the community as part of its “Blue Wave”...
GE Appliances employees volunteering as part of ‘Blue Wave Initiative’
Jeffersontown police officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown
Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, is being held on two counts of murder in the September 10, 2022...
Suspect in double homicide arraigned
Helen
Louisville Zoo mourns death of world’s second oldest gorilla