Lawsuit filed against former JCPS employee alleges years of sexual abuse with teen victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Jefferson County Public Schools employee who was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse involving students has been sued by a former victim claiming years of sexual abuse.

The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court against Christopher Morris, who was arrested back in June, as well as JCPS and the Amateur Athletic Union of the United States, where Morris served as a basketball coach.

In the lawsuit, the victim claimed he looked up to Morris and saw him as a father figure, but was groomed into thinking that having sexual relations with Morris would make the victim a better basketball player.

The victim played for both Noe Middle School and the AAU Quinn Anvils basketball team, both coached by Morris.

Documents state Morris would say phrases to the victim such as “God would want you to do this” when the victim was forced to perform sex acts.

The victim said in the lawsuit that Morris continued to sexually abuse them over the course of several years from 7th grade to when the victim was a junior or senior in high school.

Morris is also said to have taken the victim out of class several times during the victim’s time within Noe Middle School.

Attorneys argue JCPS should have known Morris had been sexually abusing the victim, but no disciplinary action was taken. They also claim JCPS or the AAU had not investigated or looked into Morris’ repeated sexual assaults.

The lawsuit is looking to seek damages for the victim’s physical and mental injuries, punitive damages and other compensation for negligence.

JCPS confirmed Morris had been terminated by the school district on Aug. 26.

Morris’ next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.

