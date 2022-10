LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning.

Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and the other driver declined to go to the hospital.

