Louisville mayoral forum focuses on children and families

Republican Bill Dieruf (left) and Democrat Craig Greenberg are the major party candidates for...
Republican Bill Dieruf (left) and Democrat Craig Greenberg are the major party candidates for Louisville Metro mayor.(Source: Olivia Russell, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Youth Advocates hosted a forum for Louisville’s two mayoral candidates - Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg. They discussed several different topics surrounding children and families, including education, poverty, and working with state legislators. Some of the questions came from JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, directors of non-profit, and high school students.

Both candidates agreed that collaboration will help solve some of the city’s problems.

Greenberg emphasized his goal of universal Pre-K. He also discussed programs to steer kids away from crime.

Dieruf referenced some of the programs he has implemented during his time as mayor of Jeffersontown, like drug intervention. He also wants to crack down on gangs, which have had a negative influence on Louisville’s teenagers.

“It’s very important for you all to realize what Louisville is going into what direction,” Dieruf said to the high school students in the audience. “Because many times you hear people going ‘We’re going in the wrong direction.’ We’re not because we have you all. You all are the leaders of the future and it’s up to us to hand off something to you that you would be proud of.”

Greenberg also directed a statement to the students. “I would encourage each and every one of you to engage in whatever way you’re interested in to be part of the solution. Because we need more ideas and involvement from you all to truly implement solutions and move Louisville forward in a new direction.”

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

