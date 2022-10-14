Louisville Urban League announces new president, CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League organization announced its new president and CEO on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Kish Cumi Price will be taking the role previously held by Sadiqa Reynolds, who announced she was stepping down from the position back in July.

After a three-month national search process, Price will become the second woman in Louisville Urban League’s 101-year-old history to lead the organization.

“There is no replacing the unique and phenomenal leadership of Sadiqa Reynolds,” Lorri Lee, Louisville Urban League board chairwoman said. “But there is no question that Kish will form her own exceptional path and continue to carry this organization to new heights.”

(Story continues below)

Price previously served as the league’s director of education policy and programs from 2019 to 2021. She also served as the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Workforce Development and special advisor to Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.

“I do not take this station lightly or the mantle for granted,” Price said. “I believe it is my struggle and my privilege that has prepared me for this position. However, it will be the community of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky coming to a greater understanding of how to support Black people and other marginalized communities better that will lead to our continued success.”

Price will begin her role on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.