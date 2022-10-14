Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After nearly seven months, Louisville’s Emergency Services Director believes the city’s 911 deflection pilot program has shown positive results.

“You know, we’re really helping a lot of people,” Director Jody Meiman said.

The city announced funding $5 million to start the program in October 2021.

In March 2022, it was implemented in Louisville Metro Police’s 4th Division.

The goal is to redefine how the city responds to mental health emergencies.

Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center.

The CTWs can either talk the person through his or her issue on the phone, or send a mobile crisis response team (MCRT) to help that caller in person. The MCRT members come from Seven Counties Services, a mental health and addiction recovery organization.

From there, the MCRT members can triage the situation in the field, call for police backup, or transport the individual themselves to a Seven Counties Services facility.

“When they give us something to do, we take it with pride and do the best we can,” Meiman said. “And again, this is a project, we see it in the 911 world. Nationwide, we’re seeing a lot of 911 centers moving to this, and it’s just something that we’re very proud of that we were able to develop. And really, like I said, my hat’s off to the 911 call takers and dispatchers here at MetroSafe, as well as our technology specialists, because they developed the program at their level and they’re making it work every day.”

Meiman said the logistics of the program were developed primarily by the dispatchers and call takers who work in the 911 call center.

He said a group of employees traveled to other cities to observe, and eventually mirror, their programs.

Meiman said the nuts and bolts of Louisville’s program were derived from Austin, Texas.

He said since its inception, CTWs have interacted with more than 500 people and have forwarded 91 percent of them to other services.

“It makes me proud of the work that we’ve done to create such a project,” Meiman said. “But it tells us that it’s something that is benefiting people, that’s getting them the help that they truly need. Instead of just taking them to a hospital or taking them to jail, they’re getting the true help that they need out in the field.”

Though successful, there are still some limitations to the deflection program.

As of October, it has expanded into LMPD’s 1st and 2nd Divisions, but still does not span the city.

It is also not a 24-hour service yet. Currently, CTWs are stationed in the 911 call center from 2-10 p.m.

“One of the big things, statistic, that we have really started to track is the number of calls where we call it ‘Deflection Not Available,’” Meiman said. “And what that means is it was outside of the 2-10 p.m. time frame or it was outside of the three police divisions that we’re operating in. And those calls are over 1,000. So the need is definitely there to expand the program.”

Meiman said those statistics prove the program needs to continue to expand.

Last week, he spoke in front of Louisville Metro Council’s Labor and Economic Development Committee, encouraging them to approve a University of Louisville study that would follow the program through the end of the current fiscal year.

The committee approved $625,000 to fund the review. UofL had already completed a review of the program’s first 90 days.

