Maker’s Mark starts recycled glass program to help community gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maker’s Mark is partnering with beverage retailers in Louisville and Lexington to recycle glass bottles for community gardens.

The program, titled Glass to Garden, uses pulverizing machines to crush glass into sand-like substances.

The recovered crushed glass is finer and safer than sand for use and has many environmental benefits and opportunities for reuse, the company said.

Customers at Maker’s Mark tasting events at select Kroger and Liquor Barn locations will be able to bring empty glass bottles that will then be smashed into the recovered crushed glass.

““Why would a customer want to bring their recycled glass here instead of just putting it at home?” Chris Blandford, Kroger Wine and Spirits expert asked. “Well, the glass packaging institute estimates that only half the glass that you actually recycle at your home actually gets recycled. So, bringing it here is a 100% guarantee that it’s going to get reused.”

The glass will then be donated to Louisville Grows and Lexington’s Seedleaf, nonprofits who work with urban community gardens within those cities.

Glass crushers will be available at the following locations and times:

Kroger Wine and Spirits - Louisville Prospect, 5929 Timber Ridge Drive - Thursdays Oct. 20 through Nov. 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kroger Wine and Spirits - Louisville Middletown, 12501 Shelbyville Road - Thursdays Oct. 20 through Nov. 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kroger Wine and Spirits - Louisville McMahan Plaza, 3039 Breckinridge Lane - Thursdays Oct. 20 through Nov. 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kroger Wine and Spirits - Louisville Valley Station, 10645 Dixie Highway - Thursdays Oct. 20 through Nov. 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kroger Wine and Spirits - Shelbyville, 311 Boone Station Road - Thursdays Oct. 20 through Nov. 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kroger Wine and Spirits - Lexington, 3175 Beaumont Centre Circle - Thursdays Oct. 20 through Nov. 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kroger Wine and Spirits - Georgetown, 106 Marketplace Circle - Thursdays Oct. 20 through Nov. 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kroger Wine and Spirits - Versailles, 212 Kroger Way - Thursdays Oct. 20 through Nov. 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor Barn - Louisville Middletown, 13401 Shelbyville Road - Saturdays Oct. 22 through Nov. 19, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Liquor Barn - Lexington Hamburg, 1837 Plaudit Place - Saturdays Oct. 22 through Nov. 19, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

