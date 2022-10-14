Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School.

Officers got there around 11:30 p.m. and found the man unresponsive and Jeffersontown EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released and there are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.