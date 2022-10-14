New ordinance looks to hit the brakes on street racing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drag racing in Louisville started on the streets, and now the finish line is City Hall. Racers have driven their way onto the agenda of the Metro Council.

The council introduced a new ordinance to crack down on drag racing and reckless driving in the city.

In July, traffic on I-264 came to a standstill when drag racers decided to use it as their own personal race track. Other places, like the intersection of 18th and Broadway, were blocked so drivers could do doughnuts, burnouts and drifting.

Some Metro Council members said enough is enough.

Chester Rice was stuck on I-264 during the racing.

“I understand LMPD may not be able to put a complete stop to that, but at least some type of reaction to try and tone it down and protect lives,” Rice told WAVE News in July.

Rice talked and people listened.

The racing caught the attention of Metro Council members David James and Cassie Chamber Armstrong.

“It’s something that’s going on all over the country, but it in our city, it’s happening a lot more than it should,” James said. “And so we have to find a way to deal with that.”

James says they talked to the county’s attorney and LMPD to see how they can address the problem.

“Sometimes it’s spontaneous, sometimes we’ll see it on Facebook or Twitter, saying ‘Hey, we’re going to meet here to do some racing,’” James said.

The ordinance states racing and blocking streets for thing like burnouts and doughnuts puts vehicles, children and pedestrians in danger.

It declares those actions a public nuisance because of that and because it damages the streets.

“There’s a $1000 fine for the first offense, a $2000 fine for subsequent offenses and you can have your vehicle seized,” James said. “Those are the types of things we’re going to go after to try and curtail this kind of activity that’s going on our streets and endangering our citizens.”

In August, LMPD released a PSA about cracking down on street racing.

“LMPD will have additional patrols on our roadways using marked and unmarked traffic enforcement vehicles, in addition to helicopters both night and day targeting aggressive and reckless driving,” the PSA said.

“In this particular ordinance, we make it so they don’t have to chase,” James said. “As long as they get a description of the vehicle and the license plate number, they won’t have to follow the vehicle to where it is. They can seize the vehicle when they find it.”

Wednesday night was the first reading of the ordinance. It will go to committee next Wednesday and then to Metro Council for a vote.

