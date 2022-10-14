Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Nobody hurt after Shawnee neighborhood house catches fire

LFD crews were called to South 39th Street Friday morning. Courtesy: Louisville Fire Dept.
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a vacant house caught fire Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Louisville Fire Department crews were called to South 39th Street at 7:11 a.m., where heavy fire coming from the the two-story home.

Firefighters searched the house and it took 24 minutes and 25 firefighters to get the fire under control, according to a news release.

The house sustained extensive damage and a house next to it had only minor damage to the siding.

LFD arson investigators are working to find out what caused the fire to start.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Insulated tents designed for use by ice fishermen are being used at Hope Village, Louisville...
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Rudolph Yearby, 45, was arrested Wednesday with charges of kidnapping, robbery and being a...
Man arrested after robbery, kidnapping outside Louisville pizza restaurant
A Louisville man turned $60 into half a million dollars after buying a winning Kentucky Lottery...
‘I’m just amazed’: Louisville man wins $500,000 in Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

Latest News

LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
The annual event is back at the American Horrorplex.
Danger Run returns to Louisville
The annual event is back at the American Horrorplex.
Danger Run returns to Louisville
Jeffersontown police officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown