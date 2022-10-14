Nobody hurt after Shawnee neighborhood house catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a vacant house caught fire Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Louisville Fire Department crews were called to South 39th Street at 7:11 a.m., where heavy fire coming from the the two-story home.

Firefighters searched the house and it took 24 minutes and 25 firefighters to get the fire under control, according to a news release.

The house sustained extensive damage and a house next to it had only minor damage to the siding.

LFD arson investigators are working to find out what caused the fire to start.

