November weekend closure of I-64 for Sherman Minton Bridge construction announced

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Upcoming work as part the Sherman Minton Renewal Project will mean drivers who use I-64 to cross from Indiana to Kentucky will have to take a detour.

Beginning around 10 p.m. on Friday, November 11, the eastbound lanes from New Albany to Louisville will be closed will be closed. The closure will allow crews to be safe while performing demolition work on the lower deck. During that time, crews will also be doing prep work to start construction of the Kentucky crossover which will happen in the project’s next phase.

Eastbound I-64 will be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, November 14.

The closure will also means the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.

The suggested alternate route will be I-265 (the Lee Hamilton Highway) and I-65 from Jeffersonville into downtown Louisville. Drivers who choose not to exit at the I-265 interchange will have to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use local streets to get on I-64 west before doubling back to I-265 and taking the alternate route.

Complete information about the project can be found by clicking here.

