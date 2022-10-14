Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

November weekend closure of I-64 for Sherman Minton Bridge construction announced

The Sherman Minton Bridge carries Interstate 64 from New Albany, Ind. to Louisville, Ky.
The Sherman Minton Bridge carries Interstate 64 from New Albany, Ind. to Louisville, Ky.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Upcoming work as part the Sherman Minton Renewal Project will mean drivers who use I-64 to cross from Indiana to Kentucky will have to take a detour.

Beginning around 10 p.m. on Friday, November 11, the eastbound lanes from New Albany to Louisville will be closed will be closed. The closure will allow crews to be safe while performing demolition work on the lower deck. During that time, crews will also be doing prep work to start construction of the Kentucky crossover which will happen in the project’s next phase.

Eastbound I-64 will be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, November 14.

The closure will also means the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.

The suggested alternate route will be I-265 (the Lee Hamilton Highway) and I-65 from Jeffersonville into downtown Louisville. Drivers who choose not to exit at the I-265 interchange will have to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use local streets to get on I-64 west before doubling back to I-265 and taking the alternate route.

Complete information about the project can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersontown police officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Insulated tents designed for use by ice fishermen are being used at Hope Village, Louisville...
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
A Louisville man turned $60 into half a million dollars after buying a winning Kentucky Lottery...
‘I’m just amazed’: Louisville man wins $500,000 in Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
Rudolph Yearby, 45, was arrested Wednesday with charges of kidnapping, robbery and being a...
Man arrested after robbery, kidnapping outside Louisville pizza restaurant

Latest News

Helen
Louisville Zoo mourns death of world’s second oldest gorilla
Photo provided by the Louisville Fire Department.
Nobody hurt after Shawnee neighborhood house catches fire
LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
Drag racing in Louisville started on the streets, and now the finish line is City Hall.
New ordinance looks to hit the brakes on street racing in Louisville