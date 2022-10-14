Contact Troubleshooters
Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown

Jeffersontown police officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Jeffersontown police officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 26-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Jeffersontown has been identified.

Jermaine Wolo died from a gunshot wound injury at the 3000 block of Tree Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Old Six Mile Lane and Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School.

Officers found a man, later identified as Wolo, unresponsive when they arrived. Jeffersontown EMS pronounced Wolo dead at the scene.

Jeffersontown Police said there are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

