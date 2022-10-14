Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 26-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Jeffersontown has been identified.

Jermaine Wolo died from a gunshot wound injury at the 3000 block of Tree Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Old Six Mile Lane and Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School.

Officers found a man, later identified as Wolo, unresponsive when they arrived. Jeffersontown EMS pronounced Wolo dead at the scene.

Jeffersontown Police said there are no suspects at this time.

