Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Precautionary boil water advisory for town of Palmyra lifted

(MGN)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued by the town of Palmyra’s government Friday morning has been lifted.

On Friday, a water main broke near the intersection of East Bradford Road NE and Coen Tush Road, according to a notice.

Residents in the 4900 block of East Bradford Road NE, east to Coen Tush Road, and Creekside Drive were asked by town officials to boil water for at least three minutes before consumption.

Residents who notice discolored water or air in the lines were asked to flush cold water faucets until clear and to use caution if doing laundry.

The town’s government lifted the boil water advisory on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersontown police officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown
Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll...
Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
The victim was identified as Katie Baunach. She was last seen alive on Sept. 29, the Hendry...
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband

Latest News

New Albany man killed in Henry County crash after freightliner tanker overturns
One Kentucky family was told they need to sign their special needs child over and put them in...
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll...
Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media
Abbey Road on the River is returning to Jeffersonville!
2023 Abbey Road on the River lineup announced