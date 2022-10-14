Precautionary boil water advisory for town of Palmyra lifted

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued by the town of Palmyra’s government Friday morning has been lifted.

On Friday, a water main broke near the intersection of East Bradford Road NE and Coen Tush Road, according to a notice.

Residents in the 4900 block of East Bradford Road NE, east to Coen Tush Road, and Creekside Drive were asked by town officials to boil water for at least three minutes before consumption.

Residents who notice discolored water or air in the lines were asked to flush cold water faucets until clear and to use caution if doing laundry.

The town’s government lifted the boil water advisory on Saturday.

