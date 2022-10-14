Suspect in double homicide arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bond of $1 million cash has been set for a man arrested for the shooting deaths of two people.

A not guilty plea was entered for Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, during his arraignment.

Wade is accuded of firing the shots that killed Edward Lamont Smith, 26, and Alexis McCrary, 24, both of Louisville, on the afternoon of September 10.

The shootings happened in the Russell neighborhood. Smith was found shot in the 400 block of S. 26th Street and McCrary in the 2500 block of Cedar St.

Wade is scheduled to be back in Jefferson District Court for a preliminary hearing on October 21 unless he is indicted by a grand jury.

In addition to two counts of murder, Wade is also charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun. He was ordered by the judge to have no contact with the victim’s families or to be in possession of any weapon.

