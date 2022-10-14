Town of Palmyra government issues precautionary boil water advisory

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued by the town of Palmyra’s government Friday morning.

There was a water main break near the intersection of East Bradford Road NE and Coen Tush Road, according to a notice.

This means that residents of 4950 East Bradford Road NE, east to Coen Tush Road, and Creekside Drive are being asked by town officials to boil water for at least three minutes before consumption. Residents who notice discolored water or air in the lines are asked to flush cold water faucets until clear and to use caution if doing laundry.

The town’s government will provide an update when the boil water advisory is lifted.

