Body taken out of Ohio River near Big Four Bridge, LMPD waiting for autopsy

(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is waiting for results from an autopsy after a body was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday morning.

According to LMPD, around 11:45a.m. a call came into MetroSafe about what people believed to be a body in the river near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.

Louisville Fire assisted and recovered the body from river.

The Homicide Unit is waiting for an autopsy for a cause of death, gender, etc. before releasing anymore information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

