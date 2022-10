LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday.

According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river.

LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River.

MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched.

There are no other information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.