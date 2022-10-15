Contact Troubleshooters
Central High School visually impaired students bake cupcakes for National White Cane Day

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visually impaired students from Central High School baked cupcakes Saturday in recognition of National White Cane Day.

According to the release, the students baked these cupcakes in their new kitchen that has donated appliances from Louisville-based GE Appliances.

This was a lot of the students first time working with the new kitchen equipment. The kitchen was designed for students with low to no vision.

“Central is the only public school in Kentucky with a resource classroom and kitchen dedicated to serving students who are visually impaired,” said Brian Leonard, Teacher of the Blind and Low Vision at Central High School. “With this kitchen, we’re able to teach our students necessary life and safety skills they will need to be successful in society and in life.”

The kitchen was part of the school’s resource room renovation.

“We received a request from Brian asking for countertop appliances to support the kitchen,” said Katina Whitlock, senior manager, Community Engagement for GE Appliances. “I followed up by asking him if we could donate a full suite of appliances to complete the kitchen and a stackable laundry unit allowing students the opportunity to learn and utilize appliances many of them currently or will have in their home.”

