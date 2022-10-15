Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity

FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as...
FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as people wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 14, 2022. More than 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late queen in London and Windsor will be donated to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said Saturday, Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says over 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor will be donated to a children’s charity.

Mourners left thousands of tributes, including flowers and teddy bears, outside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and in royal parks in an outpouring of grief after Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

The queen became linked to Paddington Bear after the two appeared together in a short comedy video during Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Buckingham Palace and the royal parks said Saturday the hundreds of bears left in tribute of the queen will be professionally cleaned before being delivered to Barnado’s, a children’s charity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersontown police officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown
Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll...
Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
The victim was identified as Katie Baunach. She was last seen alive on Sept. 29, the Hendry...
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband

Latest News

Stockton police say Wesley Brownlee has been arrested in connection to a series of shootings.
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
Preston Hardyman
Organ donor helps save boy’s life with new heart: ‘I’m alive because of them’
Game On 2022 High school football
JCPS School Showcase returns with new School Choice Plan
JCPS School Showcase returns with new School Choice Plan