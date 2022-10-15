Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS School Showcase returns with new School Choice Plan

By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, students living in the choice zone will have the opportunity to choose if they want to go to school close to home, or farther away at the annual JCPS School Show case.

Parents and students had the chance to check out a number of Jefferson County Public Schools as the Showcase of Schools returns to the Kentucky International Convention Center.

The event was on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Exhibition Halls A and B on the second floor.

In addition, the district said families entering kindergarten, 6th or 9th grade will have access to their new home school boundary or additional options as part of the School Choice Plan which goes into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

JCPS Chief of Communications Carolyn Callahan said incoming kindergarten, 6th grade, and 9th graders, get to make a decision they haven’t been able to in 40 years.

”This is a one stop shop for families. They can come and they learn what our schools offer them. They can talk with our magnet schools. They can talk with all of our elementary, middle and high schools, and they can really find out where their student belongs,” JCPS Chief of Communications Carolyn Callahan said.

Callahan said the choice zones are mostly in West Louisville.

“If you live in other parts of the city too, there are some changes too because there have been boundary changes. So what used to be a resides high school, or middle school, might not be anymore,” Carolyn Callahan, JCPS Chief of Communications said.

JCPS families had a chance to speak with principals and staff about programs being offered at each school. School booths were are set up in color-coded groups based on feeder patterns.

Sonya Wagner said she was looking at 6th grade magnet schools for her daughter Kyra, who is interested in art, but also drama.

”This is the last of my children going to middle school, so it’s like kind of- I am happy and I’m sad,” Wagner said. ”I saw the light in her eyes when she saw the drawings at the school- at Western Middle.

”We want all our students to leave with a mind...an open minded idea of just what they want to do,” Desmond Doe, Ramsey Middle School Student said.

The application period for the 2023-24 school year begins on Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 16, according to JCPS.

For more information on the Showcase of Schools, click or tap here.

