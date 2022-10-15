Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man struck by car, killed on Preston Highway

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed early Saturday morning after he was hit by a car on Preston Highway.

Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Preston Highway on a report that a pedestrian was struck.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was in the roadway when he was hit by the car. The man died at the scene.

Smiley said the driver remained at the scene and was not injured. This is an ongoing investigation.

