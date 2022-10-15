LMPD: Person taken to hospital after crash on West Broadway
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash on South 1st Street and West Broadway sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Alicia Smiley with Louisville Metro Police Department said two cars were involved in the crash.
The person sent to the hospital is expected to survive. No other information was given.
