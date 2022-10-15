Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Person taken to hospital after crash on West Broadway

The crash happened Saturday
The crash happened Saturday(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash on South 1st Street and West Broadway sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Alicia Smiley with Louisville Metro Police Department said two cars were involved in the crash.

The person sent to the hospital is expected to survive. No other information was given.

