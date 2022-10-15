Louisville Metro Animal Services waives adoption fees as shelter exceeds capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services is seeking the community’s help to avoid euthanizing animals as the shelter is now operating over capacity.

The shelter said it will be waiving all adoption fees and reclaim fees in order to reduce the kennel population.

The organization sent out a notice on Friday morning as the shelter was reduced to just one open dog kennel. So far, the shelter has taken in 341 cats and dogs total this month.

Over the course of the year, LMAS has taken in 6,296 cats and dogs compared to 5,339 over the same time frame in 2021, the shelter said.

If the shelter’s population is not reduced, LMAS said it would have to begin euthanizing animals and lose its no-kill status after five consecutive years.

“This is not a situation unique to LMAS,” Ashley Book, interim shelter director said. “Shelter’s nationwide are struggling with a record increase in intakes and the truth is, we’ve been operating at max capacity for most of this year. We’ve always worked with rescue agencies to get pets out the shelter but now, they are struggling with space. We have very few options and with so many extra animals coming into the shelter, we fear that soon we will have no choice but to begin euthanizing for space.”

Adoption fees will be waived for approved adopters, who will also be gifted a goodie bag and a voucher for a free bag of food from Feeders Supply. The shelter said all adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Reclaim fees are also waived for pet owners with no previous violations and covers micro-chipping, spay or neuter, licensing and vaccination fees. Court fees will not be waived. The shelter said it would work with owners who have outstanding balances and want to reclaim their pet.

Volunteers can also foster a homeless shelter pet, and LMAS will provide all supplies needed to temporarily care for them. LMAS said pets can be fostered for the required five-day hold period, for a weekend or longer.

LMAS’ Animal House Adoption Center is open for walk-ins from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information on adoptable pets, click or tap here.

