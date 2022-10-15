Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street.

Officers located a man who had received two graze wounds from gunshots.

Investigation revealed that the victim was actually in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue when he sustained the injuries and then walked to the 1600 block of Beech Street where police were called.

The victim was alert and conscious but not cooperative with police and EMS. He is at the UofL hospital and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Second Division is handling the investigation which remains ongoing with no arrests at this time.

