Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New Albany man killed in Henry County crash after freightliner tanker overturns

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany man was killed in a crash in Henry County Friday afternoon.

Around 12:04 p.m., Kentucky State police officers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash in the 2700 block of Lake Jericho Road in Henry County.

KSP said a 2020 Freightliner Tanker was headed north on Lake Jericho road when the driver ran off the ride side of the road, overcorrected and then overturned.

The driver was identified as 63-year-old Steven Hammack, who died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersontown police officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown
Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll...
Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media
Helen
Louisville Zoo mourns death of world’s second oldest gorilla
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
The victim was identified as Katie Baunach. She was last seen alive on Sept. 29, the Hendry...
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband

Latest News

One Kentucky family was told they need to sign their special needs child over and put them in...
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll...
Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media
Abbey Road on the River is returning to Jeffersonville!
2023 Abbey Road on the River lineup announced
Town of Palmyra government issues precautionary boil water advisory