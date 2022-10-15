New Albany man killed in Henry County crash after freightliner tanker overturns

SMITHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany man was killed in a crash in Henry County Friday afternoon.

Around 12:04 p.m., Kentucky State police officers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash in the 2700 block of Lake Jericho Road in Henry County.

KSP said a 2020 Freightliner Tanker was headed north on Lake Jericho road when the driver ran off the ride side of the road, overcorrected and then overturned.

The driver was identified as 63-year-old Steven Hammack, who died at the scene.

