17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County.

According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 17-year-old male from New Albany was driving a motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass another vehicle that was driving eastbound.

As the other driver attempted to turn left, the car entered into the path of the motorcycle causing it to hit the vehicle and eject the juvenile off the motorcycle.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased by the Hardin County coroner.

The other driver and three passengers reported no injuries.

The affected portion of US 60 was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Tyler Lynch.

