Dozens of fire crews work to extinguish woods fire that impacted 25 acres

Multiple fire crews worked to extinguish the fire on Friday.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Dozens of fire crews worked to extinguish a woods fire in Charlestown Friday afternoon.

Clark County Emergency Management, Charlestown Fire Department along with several others responded to the fire near Lentz Ave in the River Ridge Commerce Center.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Crews arrived and saw heavy smoke and fire throughout the area.

It took over a dozen agencies 12 hours to extinguish the fire that spread through the woods. Officials said around 25 acres were impacted by the fire.

The area is being monitored by agencies in case of potential spot fires.

Clark County fire departments have responded to 28 brush fires or controlled burns since issuing a countywide burn on Oct. 10.

The burn ban will remain until conditions improve. Fire officials advise everyone to not burn and to be mindful of where cigarettes are discarded.

