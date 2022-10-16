Contact Troubleshooters
Family searching for answers 6 years after loved one’s murder

Kenneth Belt was shot and killed on Oct. 18 in 2016.
By David Ochoa
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an all too common story, an unsolved murder and a family still looking for answers.

Kenneth Belt was shot and killed on Oct. 18 in 2016. Nearly six years later, his family still doesn’t know why he was killed or who pulled the trigger.

Belt was shot and killed in the parking lot of PNC bank on 4th and Oak in Old Louisville.

His family gathered Saturday at the site to honor him.

Every year, Belt’s family returns to the shooting scene to remember him, releasing balloons in his honor.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t miss him,” Tanglia Buntin, Belt’s sister said. “I miss his laugh, I miss his smile, I just miss him wholeheartedly.”

Belt’s mom, Deborah Scott, said police communicated with her after her son’s murder, but that communication soon stopped.

“I started calling them, but they never returned my calls,” Scott said. “So eventually I just stopped, because they wouldn’t return my calls and I couldn’t find out nothing.”

The family is still hoping for any kind of information about what happened at the bank that night.

“Really just closure and getting answers for the family,” Alexis Addison, Belt’s daughter said.

“Any information that we can get that can bring closure to this would be incumbent upon a person who knows that type of information to bring it forward,” LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. “Again, it makes our community safer when this happens, and brings people to justice who need to be brought to justice.”

Six years later and nothing has changed. There have been no answers from the police or from the community.

“There are several people who were in this area when it happened, and a lot of people still haven’t come forward,” Addison said.

“And nobody wants to speak up, and I just hope one day somebody will give some closure to my mom,” Buntin said.

“I would like justice to be done before I leave this world,” Scott said. “And all I can say is I love him.”

The family said they’ll continue to gather at the shooting site every year until Belt’s killer is caught.

