Family searching for answers six years after loved one’s murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an all too common story, an unsolved murder and a family still looking for answers.

Kenneth Belt was shot and killed on October 18th 2016. Nearly six years later, his family still doesn’t know why he was killed or who pulled the trigger.

Belt was shot and killed in the parking lot of old PNC bank on 4th and Oak in Old Louisville.

His family gathered Saturday at the site to honor him.

Every year Belt’s family returns to the shooting scene to remember him. They release balloons in his honor.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t miss him. I miss his laugh, I miss his smile, I just miss him wholeheartedly,” said Tanglia Buntin, Belt’s sister.

Belt’s mom, Deborah Scott, says police communicated with her after her son’s murder, but that communication soon stopped.

“I started calling them but they never returned my calls. So eventually I just stopped, because they wouldn’t return my calls and I couldn’t find out nothing,” Scott said.

The family is still hoping for any kind of information about what happened at the bank that night.

“Really just closure and getting answers for the family,” said Alexis Addison, Belt’s daughter.

“Any information that we can get that can bring closure to this would be incumbent upon a person who knows that type of information to bring it forward. Again, it makes our community safer when this happens, and brings people to justice who need to be brought to justice,” said LMPD Public Officer Dwight Mitchell in 2016 after Belt was shot.

Six years later and nothing has changed.

No answers from police and no answers from the community.

“There are several people who were in this area when it happened and a lot of people still haven’t come forward,” Addison said.

“And nobody wants to speak up and I just hope one day somebody will give some closure to my mom,” Buntin said.

“I would like justice to be done before I leave this world. And all I can say is I love him,” Scott said.

The family said they’ll continue to gather at the shooting site every year until Belt’s killer is caught.

