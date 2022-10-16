Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersonville police officers arrest 2 juveniles after shots fired near a movie theater

Xscape movie theatre opens in Jeffersonville
(tcw-wave)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police officers arrested two juveniles after shots were fired near the Xscape Theater 12 Sunday morning.

Around 12:31 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Gottbrath Parkway on a report of shots fired near the front parking lot of the theater.

No one was injured in the shooting and no property was damaged, Jeffersonville Detective Josh Schiller said in a release.

Witnesses gave officers descriptions of the suspects and a car that was involved in the incident as well. Officers arrested two juveniles.

A car that matched the description was found in the 3100 block of East Tenth Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found the juveniles inside the car were the victims involved in the incident.

The scene at the theater was secured and moviegoers were able to safely leave. Schiller said the two juveniles arrested were taken to Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division is handling the investigation. If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact The Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or Dispatch Center at (812) 283-6633.

