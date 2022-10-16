Contact Troubleshooters
KSP investigating crash involving Breckinridge County Deputy

(Source: MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an injury accident that involved a Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday.

According to the release, around 2:15p.m. KSP Post 4 responded to assistance request call in investigating a two vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 86.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Deputy Tyler Hardin, with the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, was traveling eastbound on US 60 responding to a call with his emergency lights and siren on.

As the deputy approached the intersection of KY 86, Charles Board, who was operating a truck, pulled out and into the path of the deputy.

Board was life flighted to UofL hospital with life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Deputy Hardin was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and then released.

The affected portion of US 60 was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision.

The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Kevin Dreisbach.

