Memorial honoring Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized

Officer Jason Ellis (Source: Bardstown Police Department)
By Greg Phelps
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The memorial honoring Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis has been vandalized.

A Facebook post from The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the memorial at Exit 34 on the Bluegrass Parkway was damaged sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th.

A metal flag with Ellis’ name and End of Watch date was removed from the rock it was anchored to and thrown to the ground.

Other parts of the memorial were also damaged.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 502-348-1840.

Officer Ellis was shot at the exit back in May of 2013 when he stopped to remove tree branches in the road.

The killer is believed to have been waiting for Ellis and shot him from a hill nearby.

No one has been arrested for Ellis’ murder.

