AG Cameron activates grant funds to combat opioid epidemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron has made new efforts in combating the opioid epidemic.

Cameron announced that he activated the state’s “Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission’s” online grant proposal portal. That will open the floor for organizations and people dedicated to combating the opioid epidemic to begin a submission.

There’s about $478 million in opioid settlement funds that can be used to support to help develop and implement programs to combat the opioid crisis in Kentucky.

To submit an application, click or tap here.

