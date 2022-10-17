Ask WAVE: When is the Buechel Bypass bridge going to fully reopen?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For nearly two years, the outside lane of the northbound Buechel Bypass bridge has been closed for repairs.

Both Dale and Richard submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:

“When is the Buechel Bypass bridge going to reopen all lanes? What needs to be done to finish the repairs?”

In April, WAVE Troubleshooters conducted an investigation, finding photos of the damage discovered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Essentially, what was holding the bridge together was crumbling: a bridge inspector identified a rusted plate supporting a roller. The concrete that is holding it up is also eroding; in a year, it lost three inches of support.

That very same day, the state ordered the outer lane closed so as to limit the weight allowed on the bridge.

While some drivers hoped repairs would be a quick fix, 20 months later, not only was the work not complete, but it appeared construction hadn’t even begun.

The hold-up is the location of the bridge: it crosses over a Norfolk Southern Railway track, meaning the rail company has to be involved in the construction process to ensure safety of the line and the workers.

Ask WAVE spoke with Norfolk Southern, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and the contractor, Louisville Paving and Construction to put together this timeline of events:

February 2021: A state bridge inspector discovers the damage.

October 2021: KYTC sends Norfolk Southern the initial proposal for repair work.

April 2022: Norfolk Southern completes its review of the proposal, and KYTC is allowed to put out a request for bids from construction companies.

May 2022: Louisville Paving is selected for the work and awarded the contract.

August 2022: Norfolk Southern begins working with Louisville Paving to tweak and approve the company’s specific repair plans.

October 2022: Norfolk Southern says it’s in the “final stages” of approving Louisville Paving’s plan. After that, final construction can begin.

However, as it turns out, construction had already begun by October 2022, confined to areas that do not cross the rail line and therefore do not need Norfolk Southern’s approval. Also, the work is happening below the bridge, going seemingly unnoticed by frustrated drivers on the bridge above.

As for the answer to this Ask WAVE–when will construction be finished–KYTC had the answer, though hardly specific: “The project is expected to be completed no later than spring 2023.”

