Bowling Green man dealing with cancer wins over $200,000 playing Kentucky Lottery

Bowling Green man wins Kentucky Lottery; couple plans to use money to pay medical bills for...
Bowling Green man wins Kentucky Lottery; couple plans to use money to pay medical bills for cancer treatments.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bowling Green man won big playing the Kentucky Lottery.

Since his cancer diagnosis, Frank Long hasn’t been able to work, Instead, he has to go to doctor’s appointments to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

In his free time, Long began to play Kentucky Lottery games online.

“I was bored, and it gave me something to do,” Long said. “If it weren’t for messing around on the computer, I would have gone stir crazy.”

On Tuesday, Long was playing the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game. The game starts with a $100,000 jackpot and increases with each purchase of a participating Instant Play Game, the Kentucky Lottery said.

Long convinced his wife to wager $20 after he won $700 twice playing the game. In the end, Long ended up winning $234,176.98.

“I kept clicking on it (winner message), thinking it isn’t real,” he said. “I didn’t believe it until I got the confirmation email from the Kentucky Lottery.”

He and his wife Sonya drove to the lottery headquarters and received a check for $166,265, after taxes.

“The funny thing is, I don’t usually spend that much, but my wife said, ‘Let’s goof off and go for it,’” Long told lottery officials.

Sonya said her husband bought a new truck right before his cancer diagnosis and had been under a lot of stress dealing with the truck payments on top of unanticipated medical bills.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” Long said. “It took a lot off of me, and I’m still trying to process it. This is surely shocking.”

Long recently completed his last chemotherapy and radiation treatments and is letting his body heal before his next scan.

The couple told lottery officials they are looking forward to taking a cruise once he’s better.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

