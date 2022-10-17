Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.

The release says that the time, date and where Hope’s death occurred is unknown.

The cause of death is consistent with drowning but the manner is undetermined at this time.

There is no other information available at this time.

