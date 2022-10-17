Contact Troubleshooters
COVID forces Indiana’s lieutenant governor to postpone Jeffersonville visit

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch of Indiana
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch of Indiana(Source: State of Indiana)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A planned visit to Southern Indiana tomorrow by state’s lieutenant governor has been postponed after she received a positive COVID diagnosis.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was scheduled to be at LifeSpring Health System facility in Jeffersonville to receive an update the center and heard about the impact of the Catalyst Award it recently received from Indiana’s Family and Social Service Administration (FSSA).

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor says Crouch is experiencing mild symptoms. She will work from home while following all of Indiana’s COVID guidelines.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

