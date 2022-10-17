COVID forces Indiana’s lieutenant governor to postpone Jeffersonville visit

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A planned visit to Southern Indiana tomorrow by state’s lieutenant governor has been postponed after she received a positive COVID diagnosis.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was scheduled to be at LifeSpring Health System facility in Jeffersonville to receive an update the center and heard about the impact of the Catalyst Award it recently received from Indiana’s Family and Social Service Administration (FSSA).

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor says Crouch is experiencing mild symptoms. She will work from home while following all of Indiana’s COVID guidelines.

