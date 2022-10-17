Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.(Dollar General)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators said Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials stacked unsafely at locations in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia.

OSHA said those conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.

The company was also cited for fire hazards. OSHA said Dollar General has faced more than $9.6 million in initial penalties after 182 inspections since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade...
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
(File)
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Buechel Bypass - Jefferson County
Ask WAVE: When is the Buechel Bypass bridge going to fully reopen?
Mike Schank poses holding a guitar in this Feb. 20, 2002 photo. Schank, best known for his good...
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dead at 56
President Biden on Monday delivered an update on the student debt relief portal.
Biden kicks off student loan relief application season
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed