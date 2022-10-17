Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were called to a massive warehouse fire on North Morton Avenue around 4:30 Monday morning and they are still out there now.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation says Westbound Lloyd Expressway near US 41 was closed due to the fire.

That road is now back open.

According to a social media post, the following roads are closed.

East Franklin Street from N. Morton Ave. to Kentucky Avenue

N. Morton Ave. from East Franklin Street to Division Street

Division Street from N. Morton Ave. to North Kentucky Avenue

North Kentucky Avenue from Division Street to East Franklin Avenue

EFD Chief Mike Larson says the warehouse had storage items inside of it. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire along with the Indiana Fire Marshall.

Chief Larson also says no injuries have been reported.

According to a press release, 70 to 75 residents of Volunteers of America’s Hope Hall have been displaced due to the damage to their facility. The American Red Cross will be providing cots, blankets and comfort kits for all residents to be used at a shelter operated by Volunteers of America.

More images from the fire @EvansvilleFD is battling this morning. At least 2 alarms and walls are crumbling from the extreme heat.@14News pic.twitter.com/vVRCy1qN0e — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) October 17, 2022

