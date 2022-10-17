Contact Troubleshooters
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were called to a massive warehouse fire on North Morton Avenue around 4:30 Monday morning and they are still out there now.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation says Westbound Lloyd Expressway near US 41 was closed due to the fire.

That road is now back open.

According to a social media post, the following roads are closed.

  • East Franklin Street from N. Morton Ave. to Kentucky Avenue
  • N. Morton Ave. from East Franklin Street to Division Street
  • Division Street from N. Morton Ave. to North Kentucky Avenue
  • North Kentucky Avenue from Division Street to East Franklin Avenue

EFD Chief Mike Larson says the warehouse had storage items inside of it. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire along with the Indiana Fire Marshall.

Chief Larson also says no injuries have been reported.

According to a press release, 70 to 75 residents of Volunteers of America’s Hope Hall have been displaced due to the damage to their facility. The American Red Cross will be providing cots, blankets and comfort kits for all residents to be used at a shelter operated by Volunteers of America.

Here is live coverage from noon.

Newscast Recording

You can watch our coverage from earlier this morning below:

Newscast Recording
Newscast Recording

