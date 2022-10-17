Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty.

Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road.

“He knew from an early age that not only did he want to be in law enforcement, but he had a passion to go and work for Louisville Metro,” said Owner and Operator of C&C Firearms and Outdoor, Josh Casey. “He specifically talked about it from his early years on up into his teenage years.”

Cottongim was described as an avid fisherman, always happy on the water.

“That’s something his sister talks about all the time, is how happy he was when he was fishing,” Casey said. “She really thought a special way of honoring his memory would be to raise some money for the fairly new Edmonson County High School fishing team.”

Thus, The Zachary Cottongim Memorial Bass Tournament came to be.

“There’s going be lots of giveaways, 50-50 payouts,” said Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Daniel Priddy. “50% of the proceeds will go to pay out to the winners, and the other 50% goes to the fishing team here in Edmonson County.”

A way to honor a fallen officer and give back to the community.

“This community has always been really generous and always been supportive of law enforcement,” Priddy said. “This is a way for us to take the memory of Zack, and kind of give back to the community a little bit.”

Casey says he’s hopeful this won’t be the last memorial tournament.

“If we can make this an annual thing. Help keep his memory alive with the young people that are coming up, give them an idea of the importance of service and the importance of sacrifice, and same time let the high schoolers benefit. We all know that there are worse ways that young people could be spending their time than on the lake fishing.”

Cottongim’s sister, Ashley McFelia, gave a statement to WBKO about her thoughts on the tournament.

“Our brother was not only a good police officer. He was a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Outside of his career he loved fishing. He loved spending time with his family enjoying the simple things like fishing. I’m honored and thankful for Josh Casey, who has stepped up in helping my family honor my brother the best way I know how. If Zach was here today, I know he would be proud of me for honoring him in a way that gives back to others. And doing it with something he was so passionate about.”

The tournament takes place October 29 at 7 a.m. at Moutardier Boat Ramp at Nolin Lake.

Cost is $75 per boat with registration on site.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.