Fashion show raises money for Home of the Innocents

By Nick Picht
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dillards After Dark Fashion Show took over Mall St. Matthews Sunday evening.

According to event organizer, Fonz Brown, the event rolled out the red carpet for a good cause.

The fashion highlighted people of all shapes and sizes, giving them all a chance to walk the runway in Dillards’ Fall line.

The event is a partnership with several local sponsors and Fonz Brown said the money raised will go to the Home of the Innocents.

”We got a nice diverse group. We love doing things for the Home of the Innocents,” Brown said. “I’ve been working with them since 2016. And we just want to put on a good show and let everybody know what we’ve got going on over here as we give back to our community and represent the folks that are less fortunate.”

There were about 50 models at the fashion show and some local designers who had their brands highlighted during the show were in attendance.

To learn more about the Home of the Innocents, click or tap here.

