FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The FBI has confirmed that a search warrant was served this morning at a farm property on Paschal Ballard Road owned by the Houck family.

Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015 while attending a party at the farm being searched today. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later.

Rogers was at the party with Brooks Houck, her boyfriend. He is considered the main suspect in her death. The body of Rogers has never been found.

A red Chevrolet Impala belonging to Rogers was found the day she was reported missing. The vehicle had a flat tire and had been abandoned at mile marker 14 on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown. Keys, phone, and a purse belonging to Rogers were still inside the car.

