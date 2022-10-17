Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The FBI has confirmed that a search warrant was served this morning at a farm property on Paschal Ballard Road owned by the Houck family.

Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015 while attending a party at the farm being searched today. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later.

Brooks Houck (Source: James Thomas/WAVE News)
Brooks Houck (Source: James Thomas/WAVE News)

Rogers was at the party with Brooks Houck, her boyfriend. He is considered the main suspect in her death. The body of Rogers has never been found.

A red Chevrolet Impala belonging to Rogers was found the day she was reported missing. The vehicle had a flat tire and had been abandoned at mile marker 14 on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown. Keys, phone, and a purse belonging to Rogers were still inside the car.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade...
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
(File)
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Latest News

Christopher Curtis, 49, is accused of shooting a deputy in Nelson County.
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after reports of a...
Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating
A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after a Nelson...
Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating
Nelson County Sheriff's Office
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office