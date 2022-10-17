Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: The weather is skipping ahead to November

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy this afternoon with gusts around 30 MPH
  • Flurries are possible tonight into parts of Tuesday
  • FREEZE WARNING from 10 PM to 10 AM Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing amounts of sunshine into the afternoon with a chilly, gusty wind from the West-Northwest at times.

Tonight will feature more of a winter feel and look. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect with temperatures close to the freezing mark for the city and likely below that level away from the city. Clouds will increase late with even a few snow flurries.

Tuesday looks more like a November setup for us. Windy and chilly with a few passing snow flurries possible, mainly to the east of I-65.

Another freeze setup for the area with the city still questionable on how low we will drop. Either way, expect another cold night/early morning into Wednesday.

Warmer weather is expected for the second half of the week. High temperatures climb from the 50s on Wednesday to the low 70s by Friday afternoon. Dry weather remains in the forecast throughout most of the week.

