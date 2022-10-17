Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Grand jury indicts fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary on rape charge

Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted a former Kentucky state official.

John Tilley, a former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary, is facing a rape charge.

MORE

His arrest citation says that on April 15, 2022, Tilley had sex with a woman without her consent at a hotel in downtown Lexington. Documents say the woman was too intoxicated to give consent.

Tilley is set to be in court again on October 28 for his arraignment hearing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade...
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
(File)
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

Latest News

Buechel Bypass - Jefferson County
Ask WAVE: When is the Buechel Bypass bridge going to fully reopen?
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Members can check out a variety of tools, including yard tools.
Louisville Tool Library lets you check out tools for home projects
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: The weather is skipping ahead to November