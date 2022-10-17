Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS students attend anti-bullying seminar

Jaylen Arnold created anti-bullying nonprofit Jaylen's Challenge with his mother when he was 8 years old.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Global Game Changers hosted an anti-bullying event to teach kids about the effect of bullying.

Anti-bullying advocate Jaylen Arnold was a guest speaker at several schools in Jefferson County.

Jaylen was bullied at a young age for his Tourette’s and Asperger’s syndrome as well as obsessive compulsive disorder.

To stand up to bullying, he created Jaylen’s Challenge, which is a nonprofit that provides anti-bullying resources, at the age of 8 with his mother.

At the event on Monday, he shared his journey with students in hopes to teach them the effects bullying can have.

“Throughout my journey of even doing activism for anti-bullying I’ve just seen so many kids who feel like they’re worth nothing,” Arnold said. “And some have even taken the ultimate decision to harm themselves or others, and that’s the number one thing we want to avoid.”

Jaylen also told parents to always be on the lookout for signs that your child might be getting bullied.

Some of the symptoms might be falling grades and a change in attitude.

