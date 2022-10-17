Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer resigns after being accused of sending explicit photo of woman without consent

Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer who pleaded guilty to sending a sexually explicit photo of a woman to a group message turned in his resignation.

Harry James Seeders, 32, is accused of sending a photo of a woman’s breasts, without her consent, to 19 people in a group text on March 26.

Court documents said some people within the group message knew the victim, who reported the matter to LMPD.

Seeders was arrested on Oct. 10 and was placed on administrative leave with LMPD.

He appeared in court three days later and pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of sexually explicit images without consent.

Seeders was ordered to have a mental health assessment and to forfeit his law enforcement certification.

LMPD released a statement on Monday saying Seeders turned in his resignation letter.

In June of 2021, WAVE News reported that Seeders, who was an LMPD officer at the time, had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of assault involving dating violence.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

