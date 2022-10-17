Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Tool Library lets you check out tools for home projects

By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tools can be expensive, but there’s a simple way to just borrow them instead.

The Louisville Tool Library has only been open for a few months, but the nonprofit has already helped a lot of people.

Whether you’re looking for power tools, yard equipment, or even cooking appliances or cameras, they have you covered.

The library suggests a one-year fee of $120 but charges on a sliding scale. They ask you to donate 0.1% of your income (if you make $40k/year consider $40).

They’re also taking donations and have a specific wish list on their website. You can also sign up online.

